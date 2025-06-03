KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — With Hari Raya Aidiladha just around the corner, many Muslim Malaysians are opting to perform their Korban abroad – and several local organisations are making that easier than ever.

While it is encouraged to perform the sacrificial rites locally, Islamic scholars permit Muslims to do Korban overseas, especially in areas facing conflict or poverty.

Here are four NGOs and companies offering international Korban services this year. You might want to hurry, some of these programmes end at midnight today.

1. EZ Korban

EZ Korban Sdn Bhd has been active since 2007 and has performed over 171,000 Korban in 40 countries.

This year, they offer four packages:

Korban Global: RM330 for one-seventh of a cow or RM550 for a goat, done in 37 countries (assigned by EZ Korban).

Korban Lokal: RM765 per cow portion or RM999 per goat, done in selected Malaysian states.

Korban Syria: RM1,500 for either a goat or a cow portion, performed in Syria.

Korban Palestin: RM950 for one-seventh of a buffalo; meat is frozen and shipped into Palestine.

Deadline for Korban Palestin was June 2, but registration is still open for other packages via EZ Korban’s website.

Korban Syria closes June 7; Korban Lokal and Global close June 8.

2. MyQurbani (MyCare Malaysia)

MyQurbani is a long-running programme by MyCare, an NGO active for over 26 years. The programme was previously known as Qurban Kasih Ummah.

In 2024 alone, they delivered over 1,500 livestock to 17,000 families in 11 countries, apart from Malaysia.

Their 12 Aidiladha packages this year include:

Malaysia: RM900 (cow portion)

India: RM200 (cow portion)

Nepal: RM250 (buffalo portion)

Somalia: RM390 (whole goat)

Afghanistan: RM440 (cow portion)

Yemen: RM670 (whole goat)

Lebanon (Palestinian refugees): RM1,350 (cow portion)

Syria: RM1,600 (whole goat)

Palestine (West Bank/Baitulmaqdis): RM2,200 (cow portion)

Palestine: RM820 (canned meat), RM780 (frozen beef), RM50 (beef donation)

Registration closes at 11.59pm on June 3 at MyQurbani.

3. Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM)

CGM is known for their Korban4Ummah programme, which last year distributed 47,736kg of meat in seven countries.

This year, they offer Korban in nine countries:

Sri Lanka, Uganda, Cambodia, Malawi: RM400 (cow portion), RM2,800 (whole cow)

Indonesia, Malaysia, Tajikistan: RM850 (cow portion), RM5,950 (whole cow)

Lebanon: RM1,500 (cow portion), RM10,500 (whole cow)

Syria: RM1,700 (whole goat)

Register before 11.59pm, June 4 via Korban4Ummah.

4. Amal Qurban (Yayasan Amal Malaysia)

Yayasan Amal’s Amal Qurban offers a mix of local and international packages.

Local options include:

Terengganu: RM750 (cow portion)

Federal Territories/Selangor: RM800 (cow portion)

Sabah: RM850 (cow portion)

Perak: RM850 (cow portion), RM1,000 (buffalo portion)

International options include:

Africa: RM380 (cow portion), RM490 (goat), RM590 (camel portion)

Pakistan: RM380 (cow portion), RM600 (goat)

Cambodia: RM450 (cow portion)

Bangladesh: RM380 (cow portion)

Register by 11.59pm, June 3 via Amal Qurban.