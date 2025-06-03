KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — New developments regarding the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) are expected to be announced during the summit of the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2025 on June 14, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He stated that the MMC was established with a clear mission: to defend media freedom, ensure fair and responsible reporting, and serve as a channel for the public to voice complaints against the media in a civil manner.

“In building this ecosystem, another important achievement was recorded this year when the Dewan Rakyat passed the Malaysian Media Council Bill 2024 in February.

“After more than 50 years of discussion, our country has finally succeeded in establishing the Malaysian Media Council, a self-regulatory body that brings together all types of media, including print, broadcast and digital media,” he said when speaking at the Hawana 2025–Bernama Strategic Partners’ Appreciation Ceremony and Official Launch of Bernama–Motorhome at Wisma Bernama, here today.

Also present were Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also the director of Hawana 2025 Project, as well as Bernama's top management.

Fahmi expressed confidence that, with the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council and other initiatives, the government is laying a strong foundation for the future of the Malaysian media.

Themed ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics’, Hawana 2025 will be held at WTC KL from June 13 to 15 with the highlight of the celebration on June 14, which will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

More than 1,000 media practitioners, representatives of local journalist associations and media representatives from Asean member countries are invited to bring together the professional media fraternity and industry experts while exchanging ideas and forging strategic relationships.

Fahmi also said that on May 14, 2025, the Bernama (Amendment) Act 2024 was gazetted, covering entities that disseminate news through various platforms such as newspapers, publications, radio, television, as well as other mass communication platforms, including electronic and digital media.

“This amendment also aims to ensure that Bernama's structure and functions are in line with developments in information and communication technology, as well as meeting the needs of the increasingly complex media industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939, to celebrate the contributions of industry players who have become a medium to shape the minds of an informed society in fostering cooperation and driving positive change in the industry.

At today’s event, Fahmi also officiated the Bernama Motorhome–Mobile Studio, making Bernama the first media agency in Malaysia to utilise a recreational vehicle, or motorhome, equipped with mobile broadcast studio facilities that can be dynamically deployed to disseminate news quickly.

“Congratulations and well done to Bernama for always striving to improve the quality of its services and excel as a trusted source of news.

“I believe that the Bernama Mobile Studio facility can strengthen external coverage operations and news production with greater flexibility,” said Fahmi. — Bernama