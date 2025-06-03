KOTA KINABALU, June 3 — Sabah Umno has reiterated its unwillingness to work with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) heading into the 17th state election, said Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, citing previous broken promises.

He, however, told the New Straits Times (NST) that cooperation with GRS after the election was possible.

“Sabah Umno is not refusing to work with GRS, but we have gone through a dark and bitter history with them. To consider working together again, we must be cautious and assess their sincerity.

“There’s an old saying: don’t get bitten by the same snake twice,” he was quoted as saying by NST.

“As for any post-election cooperation, Umno will evaluate the matter after the polls,” he said.

Earlier, by Kota Kinabalu Umno chief Mosliati Muslimin had issued a statement saying there was no longer room for political cooperation with GRS or Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) after several betrayals and broken promises.

She said that betrayals started even during the 2020 state election where deliberate vote splitting tactic in the form of independent candidates were placed in constituencies where BN candidates were.

At the time, BN and GRS — then still known as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) before they moved en masse into GRS — were in an alliance.

Mosliati said Bersatu was still in its infancy, and it was Umno’s well-oiled machinery that had carried the new political alliance to victory.

“Despite being sabotaged from the start, Umno-BN won 14 seats — more than Bersatu’s 11. By right, we had the claim to the Chief Minister post. But in consideration of national dynamics and political decorum, Umno stepped aside. We gave way to Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor — not out of weakness, but because we knew when to prioritise stability.

“Unfortunately, that sacrifice marked the beginning of broken promises,” she said.

She said that Bung had been promised the Works Ministry portfolio but on the first day of the new government administration, they were blindsided by a change to the Local Government and Housing portfolio.

Bung was eventually given what was promised after a confrontation, but Umno was also not pleased that GRS’s Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun was handed two major portfolios: Local Government and Housing and Second Finance Minister, despite prior agreements stating that one of them would go to Umno-BN.

“In every meeting and encounter, Datuk Seri Hajiji repeatedly spoke of an “upcoming reshuffle”. He said the Second Finance portfolio would be returned to Umno,” she said adding that promises continued up to the 15th general election.

“After that, not only were the promises unfulfilled but worse still, Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, who called for the promise to be fulfilled, was removed from his role as Chairman of Qhazanah Sabah,” she said.

“Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, though soft-spoken and measured, has remained submissive to the forces that placed him in power. He may not wield the dagger himself, but his silence enables others to strike,” she said.

“Umno-BN has been patient. We have given chances. We chose consensus over conflict. But patience is not a license for continued manipulation. Dignity is not something to be bargained with. And the principles of our struggle cannot be traded for empty promises,” she said.