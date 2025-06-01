KOTA BARU, June 1 – Perikatan Nasional (PN) has challenged those claiming that 10 of its MPs have pledged support for the government to provide evidence.

Utusan Malaysia cited its chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan saying such allegations were no longer surprising amid the current political atmosphere.

“Why only 10 MPs, when we have 74 seats in Parliament? So, when we hear stories like this, it’s not surprising anymore in today’s political landscape.

“Some even say 11 government bloc MPs are planning to cross over — who knows?” he asked.

PN currently has 68 seats in the Dewan Rakyat — 43 from PAS and 25 from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. The Malaysian United Democratic Union (Muda) has also joined it in the Opposition bloc.

Takiyuddin, who is also PAS secretary-general, reiterated that PN remains confident in the loyalty of its MPs and believes none intend to defect.

Reports had earlier surfaced citing unnamed opposition sources alleging that 10 PN MPs had signed a pledge backing the leadership of the Unity Government.

The unnamed sources claimed the move was intended to “safeguard national political stability” and to “reject efforts to undermine the people’s mandate through continued perception warfare.”