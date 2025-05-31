BATU PAHAT, May 31 — Umno’s cooperation with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) within the unity government remains intact despite Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s resignation from the party, said Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Johari, who is Umno vice-president, said both parties must remain united in their efforts to ensure the country’s political stability.

“For example, in government, I play a role in national development as a minister. Political developments are normal, but they should not affect the strength of our coalition within the unity government and the country,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Madani Adopted Village (KAM) programme handover ceremony for the Plantation and Commodities Ministry (KPK) at Kampung Parit Bilal here today.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul, who is Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, announced his resignation as an Umno Supreme Council member, Kota Raja division chief and party member.

On today’s programme, Johari, who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister, said a total of RM2.5 million has been allocated to Kampung Parit Bilal and Kampung Parit Ahmad under the KPK Madani Adopted Village initiative.

The funds will go toward implementing various development projects, including upgrading educational facilities, houses of worship and basic infrastructure, he said.

He said the initiative also involves strategic cooperation with relevant ministries and agencies, the Batu Pahat district office, Johor state development office, village development and security committees (JPKK) and local community leaders.

“Among the activities planned are entrepreneurship training, such as chocolate-making courses and outreach programmes under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) MyCommodity initiative,” Johari added. — Bernama