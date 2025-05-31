KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has yesterday urged Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz to also resign from his Cabinet post if he wishes to jump ship to PKR.

In a Facebook post, Dr Akmal sarcastically applauded Tengku Zafrul’s move and said the departure is much welcomed by Umno members.

“He should have resigned as a minister as well,” he wrote, referring to an attached link to the news of Tengku Zafrul’s announcement.

“And to PKR, may you accept Tengku Zafrul’s application to join PKR, which would then serve as proof of the ‘loyal’ friendship between Umno and PKR.”

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul said he has resigned from Umno and announced plans to apply for membership in political ally PKR.

The investment, trade and industry minister is also vacating his seat on the Umno Supreme Council as well as his position as its Kota Raja division chief.

Dr Akmal claimed that Umno members have been overjoyed by the news of Tengku Zafrul’s announcement.

“He came uninvited, and his departure is not mourned. Umno is a party for all of us,” he wrote.

Tengku Zafrul previously said that he had joined Umno back in 1997. He served as CIMB Group chief executive for six years before resigning from his post after being appointed senator and the country’s finance minister in 2020.

He had contested the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat in the 15th general election but was defeated by Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.