ALOR GAJAH, May 31 — Melaka police is reportedly investigating the circulation of a purported sex clip involving a secondary school teacher, which had led to her being charged and sentenced in the Shariah Court.

Harian Metro wrote citing Alor Gajah police chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah saying she had lodged a report on May 24, after learning that a video was shared online.

“The woman was unhappy after learning that a sex video involving her had been circulated. Police have also opened an investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he was quoted saying, referring to “improper use of network facilities or network service”.

Ashari added that the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a person.

He said police had examined the mobile phones of both the teacher and the man involved, but the video was not found and is believed to have been deleted.

Further investigations are ongoing, and the case will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

It was reported earlier that the teacher and a self-employed electrical technician dubbed “Abang Wiring” were each fined RM5,000 or sentenced to six months’ jail by the Shariah High Court in Melaka yesterday after pleading guilty to attempting to commit an act deemed immoral under Shariah law.

Berita Harian reported Judge Mohd Yunus Mohamad Zin handed down the sentence to Muhammad Hairul Ezuan Hamzah and Nur Fadilah Zainal, both 31, following an incident on February 28 at a residence in Taman Bukit Emas, Sungai Petai, Alor Gajah.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving a tip-off on May 27 regarding a couple allegedly involved in conduct contravening Shariah guidelines, leading to a summons for questioning on May 29 by the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim).

According to case facts, both individuals acknowledged engaging in the conduct on February 28, after which they were arrested and their statements recorded.

The matter drew significant public interest after it was reported that the female teacher had been placed on administrative leave amid allegations involving a married man.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek later confirmed that the teacher remained in service as a civil servant while awaiting the outcome of the case.