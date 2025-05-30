SUNGAI BULOH, May 30 — A 30-year-old man was killed when a lorry rammed into a motorcycle, a roadside stall, and the fence of a mosque in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh yesterday afternoon.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call at 1.36pm about the incident near Masjid Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh and deployed a team to the scene, as reported by the New Straits Times.

“The accident involved a Nissan UD lorry, which collided with a motorcycle of unknown make before ploughing into a roadside stall and the mosque’s perimeter fence,” said operations commander Rosdi Hainan in a statement.

“Our personnel successfully extricated the man by 1.44pm. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel,” he added.

Rosdi said the man was found unconscious and trapped beneath the lorry when the rescue team arrived.

The team of six firefighters from the Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location just three minutes after receiving the call.

The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.