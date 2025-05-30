KUCHING, May 30 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the five projects categorised as “sick projects” in Sarawak, involving the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) and 12MP, to be completed during the 13MP period.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the causes for the projects’ delay included site issues such as permits, land acquisition and overlapping pipe alignments, in addition to weather conditions.

“Since the 13MP will be tabled at the coming Dewan Rakyat session, any sick projects will be expedited and its completion period must be within the 13MP, namely from Rolling Plan 1 to 5.

“For example, for non-sick projects, but projects that have been delayed, namely the Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) in Lawas which has obtained approval but not yet implemented... my instructions is that it must be implemented under the 13MP Rolling Plan 1,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after attending the Special Meeting on the Implementation of KKDW Development Projects in Sarawak here today.

Ahmad Zahid said that following the landslide incident in Kampung Lereng Bukit, Miri in January, which completely damaged 14 houses, efforts to rebuild the houses of all the affected residents would be carried out after the Gawai Day celebration.

“A suitable plot of land has been obtained as determined by the Sarawak Land Custody and Development Authority (PELITA), with the implementation carried out by the state government agency,” he said, adding that the incident affected a total of 277 residents in the affected settlement.

He also said that his ministry plans to set up the MARA Poly-Tech College (KPTM) of Sarawak either in Kuching or Samarahan to expand opportunities for youths in the state to further their studies at the pre-diploma, diploma and foundation level.

He is targeting a total of 1,000 students to study at the KPTM by 2028.

“We plan to start with about 200 students and, in the following years, we expect to take in 500 students yearly,” he said, adding that the KPTM will offer studies in the fields of business, information technology and humanities.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and Sarawak Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Earlier, the nearly two-hour special meeting aimed to coordinate the implementation of KKDW rural development projects in Sarawak to ensure the people can enjoy the basic facilities and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the KKDW said in a statement that Sarawak has received an allocation of RM3.2 billion under the 12MP, involving the implementation of 403 programmes and projects, a total project cost of RM21.73 billion.

It added that of the total, 178 projects or 44.71 per cent have been identified as still in the “Pre-Implementation” status, with 155 projects having been approved from 2021 to this year. — Bernama