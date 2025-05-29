SEPANG, May 29 — The government is targeting all ports nationwide currently using B10 palm-based biodiesel in their operations to transition to B20 biodiesel, said Plantations and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Johari said the initiative would support the country’s efforts to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 45 per cent by 2030 and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“In the future, I want to see every port, like Penang Port, Port Klang, Tanjung Pelepas Port, Johor Port and Kuantan Port, start using B20 biodiesel in their operations.

“We are currently collecting statistics, and based on that data, we will be able to determine the operational costs involved,” he told reporters after launching the B20 Use Pilot Project for Ground Service Vehicles and Machinery at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

He said the government had already begun pilot projects for the use of B20 biodiesel in Langkawi, Labuan and Sarawak in 2020 and now at KLIA for ground service vehicles and machinery to create a big impact and be a catalyst for national change in the use of green energy.

Johari said the initiative not only supports Malaysia’s transition toward sustainable energy but alsod the initiative not only supports Malaysia’s transition toward sustainable energy but also strengthens the country’s position as the world’s second largest producer of palm oil, which is committed to responsible and proactive practices.

“This is one of the government’s key initiatives because we’ve made a commitment to the world that we intend to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” he said.

According to Johari, the project is being implemented through a strategic collaboration between the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), Petronas Dagangan Bhd, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and Syarikat Teras Kembang Sdn Bhd.

He said Petronas Dagangan Bhd serves as the B20 biodiesel supplier, MAHB as the airport operator, while Syarikat Teras Kembang Sdn Bhd manages the petrol stations supplying B20 to operators of ground service vehicles and machinery at KLIA.

“This launch is a historic milestone as it marks the first time B20 biodiesel has been introduced for the ground service sector or the industrial sector at airports in Malaysia,” he said.

B20 is a blend of 20 per cent palm methyl ester (PME) and 80 per cent petroleum diesel. Its use is seen as contributing to sustainability and reducing the use of fossil-based fuels, as well as reducing the use of GHGs that cause global warming. — Bernama