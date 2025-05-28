PUTRAJAYA, May 28 — Two individuals have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of submitting false particulars amounting to approximately RM8.1 million, involving the provision of machinery rental services, facilities, and waste disposal.

According to sources, a former company owner and a former Chief Financial Officer, both in their 40s to 50s, were arrested around 6.30 pm on Tuesday when they arrived to give their statements at the MACC Headquarters here.

“Both suspects are believed to be involved in corruption and money laundering for the provision of machinery and facility rental services between 2019 and 2021.

“Additionally, the investigation also focuses on claims for waste disposal services that occurred from January to October 2022, as well as the receipt of bribe money,” the source said.

The source added that MACC’s investigation is also identifying other criminal offences under the Penal Code and money laundering activities.

Through “Op Flora,” conducted by MACC’s Special Operations Division (BOK) at 11 premises around the Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan yesterday, MACC has frozen 76 bank accounts, comprising individual and company accounts, totaling approximately RM1.68 million.

The source informed that both individuals are currently remanded for one day after Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed the MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, MACC Special Operations Division Senior Director, Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and stated that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.