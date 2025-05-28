KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — A couple pulled into a moderately busy tyre workshop in Seksyen 15, Shah Alam just after 11am, greeted by the low whir of air compressors and the rhythmic clanking of wrenches on alloy rims.

There were no queues, no awkward negotiations, and no uncertainty about the bill.

The new Kumho-brand tyre for their latest-generation Perodua Myvi had been purchased online days earlier — with discount vouchers and a pre-booked installation slot.

This, increasingly, is how Malaysians are buying tyres: the same way they shop for power banks or pet food — online, often via platforms like Shopee.

“The cheaper price is the main thing for me,” said 31-year-old Imran Anuar, who had left Puchong with his wife that morning.

“Walk-ins are usually a bit more expensive. Online, you get vouchers. I got an RM30 discount voucher myself.

“Once you make the purchase, the workshop gets in touch to fix a slot. So when you arrive, everything’s already confirmed. You just hand over the keys, no need to wait around wondering when it’ll be your turn,” he added.

Imran Anuar speaks to Malay Mail about buying tyres online at a walk-in workshop in Shah Alam. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Buy Now, Pay Later options have also made it easier for customers to commit to tyre purchases online, especially during leaner months.

Though he had bought tyres online before, this was Imran’s first visit to this particular shop: Performance Tyre Malaysia.

Installation and balancing were included; wheel alignment cost extra — a small add-on, which he accepted without fuss.

“From the moment you make the payment, everything runs smoothly,” he said, as more cars began pulling into the workshop bay.

Another customer, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he had travelled from Cyberjaya to the same workshop, attracted by the better price listed on Shopee.

“Tyre prices at workshops in my area can go up to RM100 more. So I bought it online and came to Shah Alam instead, just to get the tyre changed,” he said.

Behind the scenes, Lucas Liow Poh Hooi, in a white polo shirt and clutching a folder, moved briskly between workstations, responding to customer queries while keeping an eye on operations.

He is the second-generation owner of Performance Tyre Malaysia, which he now runs with his brother. They inherited the business from their late father, who first opened it more than two decades ago.

“I started selling online to get more exposure and attract new customers,” Liow told Malay Mail.

“But tyres are ageing products, so we’re very careful not to overstock. If the inventory sits too long, customers might worry they’re getting old tyres. I only keep what’s needed and restock once we’re running low,” he added.

In the past, customers would travel based on word of mouth.

Klang and Shah Alam were known shorthand for good deals.

Today, the same search happens in silence — through browser tabs, e-commerce platforms and WhatsApp.

“Everything’s more transparent now. Anyone can compare prices online,” Liow said.

Lucas Liow Poh Hooi speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at Performance Tyre Malaysia in Shah Alam. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

About a decade ago, customers often showed up with handwritten price comparisons from other shops. That, too, has changed.

“You hardly see that anymore. Now they just message us on WhatsApp or Shopee, and pay online,” Liow said.

Online sales have made customer flow more predictable, he added, helping the business absorb slower months like this year, when Hari Raya and Chinese New Year landed unusually close together.

Liow officially joined full-time 10 years ago after his studies, but he had been helping since childhood, inflating tyres with his father.

“Last time, they’d spend 20 or 30 minutes asking questions, comparing prices. Now, they just read the online product listing and decide. There’s less interaction between us and the customers, but it is more efficient,” he said.

This shift is mirrored on platforms like Shopee.

The company said Malaysians are increasingly browsing tyre options online, watching product demos via Shopee Video, and using Shopee Live to ask questions in real time.

Many buyers compare prices and specifications, then book installation with a nearby workshop — often directly through the platform.

“This seamless online-to-offline journey is especially common for car tyres, while motorcycle tyres are usually delivered and installed at the buyer’s convenience,” it said in a statement to Malay Mail.

Tyre and rim sales on Shopee have grown by over 70 per cent year-on-year. Car batteries and automotive fluids are also seeing double-digit growth, reflecting rising trust in online platforms for vehicle upkeep.

A worker installs a tyre for a customer at Performance Tyre Malaysia in Shah Alam. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

At the workshop counter, 65-year-old Ahmad Jaffar waited with his wife. A loyal customer since the early days, he still prefers the walk-in experience.

“One time I sent my car for a wash next door, and I just walked into the workshop to ask about their services and prices. Everything was reasonable,” he recalled.

While he understands the appeal of Shopee, he remains cautious.

“I don’t really trust buying expensive items on Shopee. You need to know which listings are genuine.

“When you buy online, you can’t inspect the product. Here, I can see the tyres myself. These things aren’t cheap, I want to be sure,” he said.

And it’s not just about the rubber.

“You also need to understand the pricing, get proper advice. That’s one thing I like about coming here. I can ask questions and get a full explanation. It gives me peace of mind.”

For long-time customers like Ahmad, that personal touch still matters. But today, they are the exception.

Tyres are just one example of how walk-in purchases are moving online.

These days, Malaysians are just as likely to order refrigerators, washing machines and furniture from e-commerce platforms — items once thought too bulky or complex to buy without seeing in person.