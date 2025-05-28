MOSCOW, May 28 — Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim may visit Russia in August for the first time, Deputy President of the Senate of the Dewan Negara Senator Nur Jazlan Mohamed said yesterday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“God willing, the King of Malaysia will visit Russia in August,” Mohamed said at a meeting with top Russian senator for foreign affairs Grigory Karasin.

At the end of June, the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, responsible for energy and water resources, may also visit Russia, the official added. — Bernama