KUCHING, May 28 — Police have arrested a 54-year-old Lamborghini driver in connection with the death of a pedestrian at Jalan Airport here yesterday evening.

In a statement today, Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the probe is being carried out under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for committing death by dangerous or reckless driving.

The Section provides for five to 10 years in jail and a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000 upon conviction.

It is believed that the suspect was driving the sports car from Jalan Airport to Padungan when the fatal accident happened.

The fatal victim, a 52-year-old foreigner working on the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project, was crossing the road when the accident occurred.

He was subsequently declared dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital.

Alexson called on those who witnessed the accident or have useful information on the accident to contact investigating officer ASP Lucas Apin on 013-8246881 or 082-259900, or to go to the nearest police station.

He also advised pedestrians and motorists to be more careful, alert, and focussed when on the road to avoid untoward incidents and breaking the law. — The Borneo Post