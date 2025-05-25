KUALA TERENGGANU, May 25 — The Terengganu government is proposing to plant Napier grass in logged areas to prevent wild elephant encroachments, as the state ramps up efforts to protect both wildlife and residents.

The move comes as Terengganu is identified as one of five states facing serious disruptions from wild elephant encroachment, Harian Metro reported today.

“All logging areas, especially locations that are elephant pathways, will be planted with Napier grass after felling activities are completed,” Terengganu Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris was quoted as saying.

He said the initiative will target logging zones, especially those along traditional elephant routes.

Napier grass is also called elephant grass because the plant grows to a height of two to three metres, and because elephants reportedly love to munch on them.

The government is working with the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) to create designated roaming zones for the elephants before planting Napier grass there.

Razali said the state has already spent RM3.5 million on installing 89.5km of electric elephant fencing.

The state government will also deploy two new volunteer ranger teams in Kemaman and Setiu to curb early threats.

The Basung Rangers, already operating in Hulu Terengganu, consist of 60 per cent local residents, with the rest from security agencies such as the police, the district office and Perhilitan.

Razali said the team had proven successful since its launch in January.

The state government also plans to increase lighting in areas frequently visited by elephant herds, to deter the animals from straying into farms and destroying crops.

As for losses due to elephant damage, a dedicated RM2 million annual State Disaster Fund has been set up.

The fund will assist farmers hit by wild animal attacks, natural disasters or livestock diseases.

The initiative is led by the state Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee under Datuk Azman Ibrahim.





