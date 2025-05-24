KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — A crowd gathered outside Sogo Kuala Lumpur this afternoon for the ‘Himpunan Melayu Berdaulat’ (Sovereign Malay Rally), calling for the protection of Malay rights, reserve lands and national sovereignty.

Led by a coalition of non-governmental organisations headed by Perkasa president Syed Hassan Syed Ali, the rally attracted participants from nearby areas including Masjid Jamek and Kampung Baru, with arrivals starting around 1.30pm.

The gathering, which lasted just over two hours, concluded peacefully by approximately 4.30pm.

“This is a gathering of Malays that goes beyond political party lines,” Syed Hassan said during the rally.

People participate in the ‘Himpunan Melayu Berdaulat’ (Sovereign Malay Rally) in front of Sogo Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Participants, numbering in the hundreds, chanted slogans such as “Melayu Berdaulat”, “Islam Hebat”, and “Rakyat Selamat”, while holding placards calling for the return of Malay reserve land and the cancellation of long-term visas issued to foreign nationals.

The rally took place under hot weather, and there was no rain — a contrast to recent afternoon showers. Many attendees used umbrellas for shade.

Police were present to monitor the situation, while safety marshals assisted with crowd management. The event remained orderly throughout.

Onlookers and passersby observed from across the street, with some recording the event on mobile phones.

Traffic in the area slowed but was not significantly disrupted, as officers directed vehicles away from the gathering site.

Cleanup crews moved in shortly after the rally ended to restore the area.