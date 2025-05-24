KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Once the crown jewel of the sporting world, horse racing now stands as a shadow of its former glory. Globally, storied turf clubs are shutting down, plagued by illegal betting, dwindling spectators, and generational shifts in interest.

Singapore’s Turf Club, one of Asia’s oldest, is set to close in 2027, with its last race held in October 2023. Macau’s operations ceased in April, while Thailand’s Royal Turf Club in Bangkok was demolished in 2018. Closer to home, Malaysia’s Penang Turf Club recently announced its inability to sustain itself.

Yet, in Selangor, a vestige of this old world endures.

Nestled off the highway in Sungai Besi, the Selangor Turf Club (STC), founded in 1896, stands tall as Malaysia’s last premier racecourse.

A recent weekend visit revealed haunting silence. Barely 200 to 300 punters trickled in throughout the afternoon. Once-bustling VIP enclosures, previously frequented by the country’s elite, sat almost empty. Betting counters stood idle, televisions flickered quietly, and muted conversations filled the air.

Still, STC breathes history.

Selangor Turf Club before a race begins. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

A place of prestige

From royalty to rockstars, the Selangor Turf Club has hosted international and Malaysian high society. The club’s prestige was cemented when Queen Elizabeth II visited in the 1980s, a nod to horse racing’s aristocratic roots. In 2001, football legend Sir Alex Ferguson also made headlines with his visit.

More recently, in 2024, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters became the latest dignitary to walk through its gates, underscoring the club’s diplomatic and cultural significance.

STC is more than just a sporting venue. Through its flagship charity race, the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor, the club’s “A Heart for Charity” initiative has channeled funds into numerous community programmes. These range from disaster relief in Japan and Indonesia to supporting Malaysian NGOs.

Additionally, STC operates Malaysia’s most accessible public equestrian facility, runs the National Equine Hospital, and houses the country’s only Apprentice Jockey School, nurturing young talent often from rural east coast towns where riding ponies is second nature.

A sport losing its spark

As regional turf clubs fall like dominoes, STC is positioning itself as Southeast Asia’s central pillar for horse racing.

“The closure of several regional racecourses has brought STC into the limelight, positioning it as the premier racecourse in Southeast Asia and the fourth in Asia. This has opened up a significant opportunity for growth,” said STC chairman Tan Sri Richard Cham Hak Lim.

The grandstand, once filled with thousands of spectators on weekends, now sits largely empty. — Picture by R. Loheswar

Horse owners and trainers displaced from Singapore and Macau are now stabling their horses in Selangor and Perak. Currently, STC hosts over 800 horses, with more expected as the club cements its reputation as a safe haven in the shrinking industry.

In 2025, STC plans to host 55 races, including the Selangor Mile in July, featuring a RM1 million prize — Malaysia’s richest race for four-year-olds. Monthly feature races now offer prize money exceeding RM100,000, with a total purse of RM31 million allocated for 2025.

“This substantial increase not only provides greater incentives for participation but also demonstrates confidence in the future of the sport,” Cham added.

A dedicated viewing platform allows punters to get up close with the horses as they are paraded before the race. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Modernising for the future

To rejuvenate the sport, STC has forged alliances with leading bloodstock agencies, including Magic Millions and New Zealand Bloodstock. In 2024, local owners and trainers imported a record 41 horses from New Zealand, valued at nearly NZD$2.2 million (RM5.58 million).

STC is also introducing a Community Horse Project, importing up to 100 yearlings annually for training and racing under a separate programme with bonus incentives for three- and four-year-olds.

On the tech front, the club has adopted the Quantum™ tote engine, enabling international commingling and larger global betting pools. Plans are underway to convert Track 2 into a Polytrack for year-round racing, and STC is exploring solar energy adoption to enhance sustainability.

The Kuala Lumpur skyline provides a stunning backdrop to the Selangor Turf Club racetrack. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

A fragile but fighting legacy

Despite its ambitious vision, STC faces steep challenges, including illegal betting, regulatory inertia, and shifting audience habits.

“Attendance has dropped significantly, and revenue has plummeted, putting immense strain on operations,” said Perak Turf Club chairman Datuk John Lim, as reported by Malay Mail.

A victorious jockey celebrates with his team at the Selangor Turf Club. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

In response, STC is upgrading its facilities and hosting lifestyle-themed events like Ladies’ Day and Merdeka Day celebrations to attract a younger audience. A collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur Jockey Club aims to transform public enclosures into modern lounge spaces.

“We want to offer a more elevated experience and move beyond the image of racing as just gambling,” said Cham. “It’s about creating an atmosphere that’s luxurious, vibrant, and inclusive.”

