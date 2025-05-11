Facing dwindling popularity and revenue in horse racing, the Perak Turf Club is ambitiously transforming its grounds into a vibrant lifestyle and recreational hub for the community and

This “More Than Racing” initiative includes adding diverse facilities like a Sin Yoon Loong outlet, sports courts, a restaurant, and repurposed stables, aiming to attract a younger, broader

By investing RM6 million in upgrades and introducing non-racing memberships, the club hopes to revive its heritage, create new revenue streams, and reposition itself as an inclusive destination beyond just betting.

IPOH, May 11 — As horse racing continues to face dwindling popularity across the country, the Perak Turf Club (PTC) is undergoing a remarkable transformation.

No longer just a venue for weekend betting, PTC is reimagining its vast grounds into a vibrant lifestyle and recreational hub with the aim of serving the community, attract families, and revive the heritage of horse racing with a modern twist.

PTC chairman Datuk John Lim said the racecourse was once the crown jewel of Ipoh, drawing thousands from Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and even Singapore for regional horse racing.

“In the good old days, horses from all over Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Singapore would come here to race.

“Hotels were fully booked. Restaurants were packed. We would have around 7,000 people on course. Today, that number has dropped to just 700,” he told Malay Mail.

Several factors have contributed to this decline.

Lim said modern technology has made it possible to watch races remotely, and betting can now be done through apps and phone calls.

“Illegal gambling syndicates have also siphoned off legitimate revenue.

“You buy a ticket here for RM5, but illegal bookies sell it for RM4, it’s hard to compete with that,” he explained.

An undated photograph shows racehorses and their jockeys at the Perak Turf Club in Ipoh. — Picture courtesy of Perak Turf Club.

Faced with the reality of a declining sport, Lim said he saw an opportunity in the underutilised vast space of the racecourse when he took over the chairman post.

“The club operates only on the weekends during Saturday and Sunday afternoons. It’s likely about operating only for 100 days a year.

“The rest of the time, this vast area remains idle. That’s a huge waste of potential,” he said.

Lim said that the vision now is to transform the Perak Turf Club into a multi-purpose lifestyle destination while preserving its roots in horse racing.

“We believe racing can still thrive. Unlike Penang, which is looking to close down, we’re investing in improving the quality of our races.

“But more importantly, we want to open our doors to the community,” he said.

Despite the challenges facing Malaysia’s racing industry — where turnover for the three major turf clubs dropped from RM1 billion to RM300 million, and clubs’ commissions have dwindled from RM100 million to just RM30 million, Lim said PTC remains optimistic.

Perak Turf Club chairman Datuk John Lim speaks to Malay Mail in Ipoh, Perak on May 7, 2025. — Picture by John Bunyan.

“We’ve got member support, we’ve gone through the annual general meetings and the vision is clear.

“We’re not just reviving horse racing — we’re redefining what the Turf Club means to this city,” he said.

Rebranding under the new slogan ‘Perak Turf Club – More Than Racing’, Lim said the club is rolling out a series of developments.

“Among the first additions is the iconic Sin Yoon Loong white coffee outlet, which has already attracted many visitors who are looking for a good coffee time with their friends.

“Soon, new facilities will follow, which include a swimming pool, gym, tennis and badminton courts, and even a pickleball area,” he said.

To enhance the dining and entertainment experience, Lim said they will also build a restaurant and sports bar to attract the younger demographics.

He also added that a banquet hall for weddings and private events is also in the works.

He added that unused stables will be thoughtfully repurposed into rustic retail outlets, preserving their heritage charm while giving them a new lease of life.

A general view of the Perak Turf Club in Ipoh, Perak, on May 7, 2025. — Picture by John Bunyan

Lim explained that the ultimate goal is to evolve PTC into a country club-style destination open to both members and the public.

“In doing so, the club hopes to soften its image and reposition horse racing as part of a broader lifestyle and leisure experience and not merely gambling,” he said.

Recognising the need for inclusivity, Lim said PTC plans to offer non-racing memberships — affordable options for those who want access to sports and leisure facilities without voting rights or racing privileges.

“Most of our current members are elderly. Introducing non-racing memberships will help us engage younger families and a more diverse community, regardless of religion or background,” he said.

The transformation, which began earlier this year, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The club has committed approximately RM6 million to upgrades, including an additional RM2 million for the redevelopment of the Ipoh Stable Market.

The new facilities are expected to be integrated into the existing colonial-era architecture, preserving the legacy of the club while bringing it into the future.

Former horse stables in Perak Turf Club will be converted into retail units. — Picture courtesy by Perak Ipoh Stable Market

A green element has also been added: the racecourse and tower will be illuminated using solar power, making the grounds more appealing — and sustainable — for night-time activities.

“Economically, this transformation is good for Ipoh. We’ll create new jobs and attract local and international tourists,” said Lim.

Lim said that an equestrian centre is also in the pipeline, offering pony rides for children and horse experiences for the public.

As a first step toward opening its doors to the public, Lim said the PTC will host a special Community Day, during which, for the first time ever, all admission fees to the races will be waived.

“There are so many people who have never stepped foot into the Turf Club, never seen a live horse race. We want them to come — not for betting, but to feel the thrill, the atmosphere and the tradition,” he said.

“To enhance the experience, additional canopies will be installed to allow spectators to get closer to the track,” he added.