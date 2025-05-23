GEORGE TOWN, May 23 — Restoration works on the moat surrounding the historic Fort Cornwallis are expected to be completed by July, just in time for the annual Unesco World Heritage celebrations, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

He said the moat, originally built in 1804 to protect the fort during the Napoleonic Wars, had once fully encircled the structure.

“It was later filled in due to a malaria outbreak,” he said during a press conference after a recent site visit.

The moat was filled in 1921, which led to poor drainage and occasional flooding in nearby areas.

Chow said the restoration is part of a series of projects under the broader North Seafront Improvement Programme, which began about five years ago.

“The initial projects started with the restoration of the Padang Kota, followed by the English Garden next to the Town Hall, the rebuilding of the seawall, the revival of the linear garden, and the upgrading of the pedestrian walkway along Light Street,” he said.

Restoration works on the moat surrounding Fort Cornwallis are expected to be completed by July 7. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Restoration works at Fort Cornwallis began about three years ago. While some works have been completed, others are still underway.

The Penang state government funded RM15.3 million of the total RM23.4 million moat restoration cost, with the remaining support coming from Think City and Yayasan Hasanah.

“This project is partially funded through the public-private-professional partnership,” he said.

The restored moat will form a 4,000-square-metre water basin, 0.9 metres deep, capable of holding about 3,600 cubic metres of water.

The newly rebuilt RM4 million Astaka Kota Selera is expected to open on June 2. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Adjacent to Fort Cornwallis, Chow said the existing food court, Astaka Kota Selera, had also been rebuilt to complement the fort’s aesthetics using matching brickwork.

The RM4 million food court, home to the famed Mee Pata, is expected to reopen on June 2.

“The reopening of the food court and the moat will turn this into an interesting and significant public space,” he said.

The moat restoration project will create a new public space for both locals and visitors. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Chow added that the project was not solely aimed at attracting tourists but was part of the state’s efforts to provide more green public spaces around George Town’s heritage assets.

“This is for locals to enjoy our heritage assets, but if visitors find this interesting, it could also serve to attract visitors, especially given its close proximity — just 100 metres — to Swettenham Pier, where international cruise ships berth,” he said.