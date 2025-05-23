KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Police are investigating an incident which has gone viral depicting a competition for modified bicycles or ‘basikal lajak’ that is likely to be held in Damansara Damai in Petaling Jaya tomorrow.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said they detected a 29-second video clip promoting the event on TikTok at 4.30 pm yesterday.

“Investigations found that the video depicted a group of teenagers riding their modified bicycles on the road together with information regarding the race.

“Following that, a police report was lodged,” he said in a statement today, adding that an investigation paper had been opened under Section 81 of the Road Transport Act 1987 which prohibits any form of race, competition or speed trial without the express permission of the Minister of Transport, the relevant state government or the local authority.

He also called on those with information about the race to contact the nearest police station or the Petaling Jaya Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-7966 2222. — Bernama