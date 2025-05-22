KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Selangor government has ordered all electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) and vape traders to remove advertisements and promotional materials, warning that firm action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

According to Berita Harian, Selangor’s State Executive Councillor for Local Government and Tourism, Datuk Ng Suee Lim, said the directive was discussed and approved at a recent Selangor State Executive Council (MMKN) meeting.

“The state government has never issued licences for the sale or business of e-cigarettes or vape.

“These businesses are operating without authorisation, without licences, and they are displaying unauthorised advertisements,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that in the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) area alone, there are 45 premises advertising and selling vape products, with the total number likely to be higher across Selangor.

Ng was speaking at a press conference today following an official visit to MBDK, the first local authority he has visited this year.

He said all local councils in Selangor can now issue notices to vape traders within their jurisdictions, instructing them to take down any related advertisements.

“If they do not remove the advertisements within the timeframe stated in the notice, the local authority will take further action.

“If the council removes the advertisement, the business owner will be fined,” he was quoted as saying.

Ng clarified that the state government has yet to finalise a decision on a complete ban on vape sales, which is still under review.

Separately, all local councils in Selangor have been instructed to seize vape-related advertisements, as the state weighs the possibility of banning their sale entirely.

Selangor’s Executive Councillor for Public Health and Environment, Jamaliah Jamaluddin, previously said the move was prompted by growing concern over the rising use of e-cigarettes, especially among the younger generation.