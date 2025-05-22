JOHOR BARU, May 22 — The PKR election committee has issued a stern warning to the party’s incumbent deputy president, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, following the announcement of his preferred candidates’ line-up (commonly known as ‘chai’) ahead of the election on Friday.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said the announcement was deemed to contravene the party’s campaigning guidelines set by the election committee.

“We have stressed in PKR’s central leadership council that the election committee will act on any type of complaints.

"At present, the party’s election committee will issue a stern warning to the parties involved.

“Following that, the complaint will be forwarded to the party’s disciplinary committee which has been agreed upon by the party’s central leadership council,” Dr Zaliha told reporters at the PKR National Congress 2024/2025 media briefing session held at the Persada International Convention Centre here today.

She was joined by PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh, the party’s information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and its disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha, who is also the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), said she had ordered the candidates’ banners placed at polling station areas to be taken down, as this breached election guidelines.

She added that the respective candidates have been instructed to remove the banners from the polling areas.

Dr Zaliha also said the election committee has not received any formal complaints throughout the party's election process.

“There are no formal complaints filed with the party’s disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim,” she said, including during the various stages of the election process, such as nominations and campaigning.

Yesterday, it was reported that Rafizi had announced his preferred candidates’ list, showcasing 25 party candidates.

The list includes several key positions within the party, with the four available vice-president posts being Rafizi’s choices from a list of 12 candidates contesting. They are Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Aminuddin Harun; and the political secretary to the PKR president, G Manivanan.

The use of a preferred candidates’ list, also known in political circles as a chai, has been controversial.

However, while its usage in digital format is allowed in limited quantities, Rafizi's open announcement on social media took many by surprise.

A total of 251 PKR members are vying for various positions at the party’s national congress, including the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (youth) and Wanita Keadilan congresses. The national congress is set to take place from today until this Saturday in Johor Baru.



