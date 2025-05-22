KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has assured that it will initiate an investigation if elements of corruption or misconduct are found in the MyKiosk project under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

According to Berita Harian, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the agency has received a report on the matter, along with documents submitted by the ministry relating to the project.

“A report was received — I can confirm it came from MCA yesterday. Today, KPKT also submitted several documents concerning the MyKiosk project.

“I assure you that if there are elements of corruption, we will investigate. Give us time to examine the evidence,” he reportedly said during a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

The Housing Ministry had earlier submitted documents related to the MyKiosk project, which has come under scrutiny over alleged high costs, to the MACC.

In a statement, the ministry said the voluntary submission was a sign of its commitment to transparency and integrity in the project’s implementation.

This followed a report lodged by MCA Youth Selangor urging the MACC to investigate the project, which is managed by KPKT.

Azam added that, for now, no investigation papers have been opened.

“So far, the information reported to us has been based on social media. Prior to this, MACC had not received any formal report containing documents, statements or other evidence.

“As such, for issues raised via social media, I must stress that we need to verify the facts first. We cannot draw conclusions prematurely,” he was quoted as saying.