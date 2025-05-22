SHAH ALAM, May 22 — The hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) situation in Selangor is under control and showing early signs of recovery following coordinated control measures.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said Selangor recorded 39,233 HFMD cases as of Epidemiological Week 19 (EW19/2025), which ended on May 10.

She noted a significant rise in cases between EW1 5 and EW19, particularly after the first week of the Aidilfitri celebration.

“This increase is attributed to more active movement of people, social visits, close interactions among children in crowded settings such as relatives’ homes, and the sharing of food and toys.

“Another factor is the lax screening at childcare facilities, which has hampered efforts to detect and isolate symptomatic children,” she said in a statement today.

Jamaliah added that nine cases involving the Enterovirus 71 (EV71) variant were reported - seven in Sabak Bernam and two in Hulu Langat. One patient in Sabak Bernam was hospitalised and has since fully recovered, while the others received outpatient treatment.

She said most HFMD clusters occurred in childcare and early education centres, including nurseries, kindergartens, preschools and tuition centres (42.8 per cent), followed by primary schools (5 per cent), day care centres (3 per cent), and secondary schools (0.2 per cent). The remaining 49 per cent were home-based.

As of EW 19, a total of 627 premises were closed - 192 voluntarily and 435 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Voluntary closures involved 63 nurseries, 81 kindergartens, 25 government-run preschools (tabika), 15 preschools, one care centre, six primary schools and one other premises.

“Enforced closures included 168 nurseries, 157 kindergartens, 69 tabika, 29 preschools, two care centres and 10 primary schools,” she said.

Jamaliah said the Selangor Health Department has instructed for increased sample collection, especially at institutions and among hospitalised patients, to improve monitoring and detection of virus variants.

She advised parents not to send symptomatic children to care or educational centres and to ensure they remain at home until fully recovered to prevent further transmission.

Operators of early childhood education centres are also urged to refuse entry to symptomatic children, conduct health screenings at entry points and maintain a high level of hygiene.

She added that the state government, through the Public Health Committee, will distribute educational materials on HFMD, including information on symptoms and preventive measures, to nurseries and kindergartens in high-incidence areas.

“This initiative aims to strengthen community awareness and preparedness. The state government remains committed to working closely with the Selangor Health Department and all relevant agencies to control the outbreak effectively,” she said. — Bernama