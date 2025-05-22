KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Once dismissed as low-cost alternatives and mass-produced goods, Chinese brands have now become a fixture in Malaysian daily life — from the smartphone in your pocket to the electric vehicle (EV) on the road, and even the bubble tea in your hand.

Today, brands such as Xiaomi, BYD (Build Your Dreams), Huawei, Shein, Mixue, Haidilao, and TikTok have not only gained ground in Malaysia but also redefined what “Made in China” means to consumers. These brands are leading market trends with high-performance, trendy, and culturally relevant products.

According to market research firm GfK, Chinese brands accounted for over 45 per cent of smartphone sales in Malaysia in 2024. Additionally, more than 60 per cent of fast-fashion e-commerce traffic now goes to China-based platforms such as Shein, Temu, and AliExpress.

Chinese brands leading tech shift

Xiaomi, once regarded as a “budget brand,” now offers a sophisticated tech ecosystem that includes smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and home gadgets such as air purifiers and pet care devices.

Other Chinese smartphone brands like Vivo, Oppo, and realme are also popular among Malaysians, competing with global giants like Samsung and Apple.

In the EV market, BYD is leading the charge, with its Atto 3 and Dolphin models quickly gaining popularity among Malaysia’s middle class.

Other rising players in the EV segment include MG (Morris Garages), Great Wall Motor (GWM — Ora Good Cat and Haval), NETA, Xpeng, and Chery (OMODA and Jaecoo).

On the fast lane

Gone are the days when Malaysians limited their wardrobe choices to European, British, or American fashion labels.

Shein, a Chinese-founded global fast-fashion retailer, is known for its vast catalogue of trendy, affordable clothing priced from under RM30. The platform has gained traction among tech-savvy younger consumers in Malaysia, alongside competitors like Temu and AliExpress.

Taobao, owned by the Alibaba Group, is anticipated to become the next big shopping platform in Malaysia. Known for its massive product variety and competitive pricing, Taobao now offers a localised user experience.

On September 12, 2024, the platform introduced its first beta English interface for Malaysian users, simplifying navigation for locals. Following its success, Taobao plans to launch a Bahasa Malaysia interface by June 2025.

Chinese sportswear brands like Li-Ning, Anta, and 361° are also making inroads in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia. They join established names such as Erke, HLA, and Xtep in catering to the local market.

Dining in: From bubble tea to hot pot

Chinese brands have also made significant inroads into Malaysia’s food and beverage industry.

Milk tea chains

Milk tea brands such as Chagee, LiHO Tea, HEYTEA, Auntea Jenny, Beautea, Cute Tea, and Ning Cha offer premium tea selections alongside aesthetically pleasing dining environments.

Chagee, other milk tea chains attracts premium tea enthusiasts offering high quality tea and fancy dining space. — Pic by Yusof Mat Isa

Ice cream and desserts

Mixue, an affordable soft-serve ice cream and tea chain, has rapidly expanded across Malaysian neighbourhoods. Newer entrants like Bingxue, known for creamy soft-serve and milkshakes, are gaining popularity among budget-conscious youths.

For a higher-end experience, Luckin Coffee, often described as China’s answer to Starbucks, offers fusion coffee varieties and has established a presence in Malaysia.

Mixue, one of China’s fast growing soft serve and bubble tea chains marks its presence in the Klang Valley fast. — Pic by Raymond Manuel

Hotpot chains

Haidilao remains the gold standard for premium hotpot dining, offering unique features such as dancing noodle pullers and manicure stations. Other notable brands include Xiao Long Kan, Shu Da Xia Hotpot, and Da Long Yi, which focus on authentic Sichuan flavours and Instagram-worthy dining experiences.

Xiao Long Kan, a hotpot chain in Malaysia alongside Haidilao, popular for its Sichuan flavours and dramatic dining ambience. — Pic by Xiao Long Kan

Luo Shi Fen and Ma La trends

Luo Shi Fen, or river snail rice noodles, has become a favourite among Malaysian foodies. It is now widely available in both instant form and at specialised restaurants.

Meanwhile, the Ma La (numbing spicy) flavour has become a staple, appearing in hotpot dishes and dry stir-fry options such as Ma La Xiang Guo, where diners customise their ingredients.

Digital domination

TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, is at the centre of Malaysia’s digital lifestyle. The platform has evolved from being a source of entertainment to becoming a major e-commerce force, rivalling Lazada and Shopee.

Other Chinese e-commerce players making waves in Malaysia include Lazada (owned by Alibaba Group), Temu (a spinoff of Pinduoduo), and AliExpress, which cater to consumers seeking affordable, direct-from-China deals.

Why the shift?

Affordability and design have played key roles in the success of Chinese brands, which offer premium aesthetics at mid-range prices.

Efforts to localise products and services — such as halal certification and Malay-language menus — have further broadened their appeal.

Social media platforms like TikTok and XiaoHongShu have also been instrumental in driving trends, allowing Chinese brands to capture the attention of Malaysian consumers faster than traditional advertising methods.