KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Several key routes on PLUS-operated highways will be closed in stages from May 23 to 26 and May 28 in conjunction with the Asean Summit 2025, PLUS Malaysia Berhad announced today.

The move follows a recent statement by the Royal Malaysia Police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), which outlined road closures to facilitate the smooth movement of summit delegates.

Among the affected stretches are:

KLIA to Putrajaya (via the ELITE Highway)

Subang to Jalan Duta (New Klang Valley Expressway — NKVE)

Sungai Buloh to Jalan Duta (North-South Expressway)

These closures will take place in stages from 7am on May 23 to 26, and again from 8am on May 28.

PLUS said it will take necessary steps to ensure smooth highway operations during the closures and will provide full cooperation to traffic authorities managing the affected areas.

Motorists, especially those travelling to or from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and TUDM Subang, are advised to plan their journeys ahead of time to avoid delays.

Drivers are also urged to follow the instructions of traffic personnel and to consider using alternative routes where possible to minimise congestion.

For real-time traffic updates, road users can check:

JSPT/PDRM social media channels

The PLUS app

X (formerly Twitter) @PLUSTrafik

Electronic message boards (VMS) along the highways

PLUS also recommends using navigation tools like Google Maps or Waze for better trip planning during the affected period.