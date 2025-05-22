KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday that the United States has pledged to “sympathetically” review Malaysia’s appeal for lower export tariffs, even as Putrajaya forges closer ties with China.

The prime minister’s remarks come as Malaysia seeks to reduce tariffs on its exports to the US — currently set at 24 per cent following measures imposed during Donald Trump’s presidency — to zero.

In return, Washington is asking Kuala Lumpur to address trade imbalances, ease non-tariff barriers, and ensure US tech isn’t redirected elsewhere.

“The United States has promised to look at it sympathetically and review and keep us posted,” Anwar was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in Putrajaya last night.

Despite the high-stakes negotiations, Anwar stressed that Malaysia is unbothered by balancing diplomacy with Beijing.

His comments follow a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-April, during which both nations signed 31 deals — just a week before talks began with US trade representatives.

“At the height of this negotiation with United States, we welcomed President Xi Jinping. We have no qualms about it,” Anwar added.

“We were glad that he was never raised as an issue with the United States.”

Malaysia, which holds the rotating chair of Asean this year, is also preparing to host a new summit next week that brings together the South-east Asian bloc, China, and key Middle Eastern partners.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected in Kuala Lumpur for the event.

But Malaysia has also found itself in the crosshairs of US-China tensions.

This week, it initially announced a pioneering AI project using chips from China’s Huawei Technologies — a company under heavy US scrutiny — before walking back the statement.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) later clarified the initiative was privately led.

“As a policy, we made it very clear we are fiercely independent,” Anwar reportedly said.

“We want what is best for our country.”