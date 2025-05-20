IPOH, May 20 — A trailer driver was killed and three others injured in a collision involving three lorries and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at KM 366 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound near Slim River last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received a distress call at 10.36 pm, after which firefighters from the Slim River and Bidor stations were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a 40-year-old male victim trapped in the cab of the trailer. He was confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement this morning.

He said that two other victims, a lorry driver and his attendant, both 28, who were transporting pipes, sustained minor injuries.

He added that the 28-year-old driver of a five-tonne lorry carrying motorcycles suffered a leg injury, while the 37-year-old driver and 32-year-old passenger of the Toyota Unser MPV escaped unhurt.

Sabarodzi said the operation was completed at 1.09 am.

Meanwhile, PLUS, in a statement on its Facebook page last night, said the accident caused a traffic congestion of six kilometres southbound and four kilometres northbound. All lanes had to be temporarily closed to allow the involved vehicles to be cleared.

All lanes were reopened to traffic at 3.47 am. — Bernama