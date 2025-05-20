PUTRAJAYA, May 20 – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has today urged senior citizens with at least one chronic illness to take advantage of free influenza vaccinations available under its Senior Citizens Influenza Immunisation Programme.

The initiative, which began on February 18, offers free flu jabs at government health facilities nationwide until the end of August, with over 56,000 appointment slots still open.

“As of now, 65.16 per cent of eligible seniors have been vaccinated,” the MoH said, adding that the service is available at 649 selected public health clinics across the country.

The ministry said appointments can be made through the MySejahtera app, or by contacting the nearest District Health Office, visiting MoH’s official online platforms, or directly approaching local health clinics.

Seniors without access to MySejahtera may also register as walk-ins at participating clinics, subject to availability.

Those undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses are encouraged to ask about their vaccination eligibility during clinic visits if it has not been offered.

“Senior citizens with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic respiratory issues or high blood pressure are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated before the flu season,” the ministry said.

MoH emphasised that the programme covers not only the vaccine itself but also the necessary medical equipment and services, all at no cost to recipients.

The ministry said the campaign aims to prevent serious flu-related complications and reduce hospital admissions among high-risk groups.

In Februrary, the ministry had said that the influenza vaccine is recommended to be taken once a year by all members of society, especially high-risk groups.

This includes senior citizens aged 60 and above with one or more chronic diseases: diabetes, respiratory disease, heart disease, obesity, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, or chronic kidney disease.

It said in Malaysia, the best time to receive the influenza vaccine is in April or October. This is in line with preparation for the winter season wave in the southern hemisphere from May to July and the winter season wave in the northern hemisphere from November to January.