PENAMPANG, May 19 — The National Welfare Foundation (YKN) has suggested setting up mobile Local Social Support Centres (PSSS) in Sabah to help women facing domestic violence cases in the state.

YKN chief executive officer Nordina Haron said the centres would act as a bridge to assist women facing problems especially in rural areas file complaints easily to the authorities without thinking of transport costs to the city.

PSSS also has the MyPSSS app that allows complaints to be channelled directly to agencies under the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) through Talian Kasih, such as the Social Welfare Department to help families with disabled children, reports of missing children and psychosocial complaints.

“The centres connect to all social issues faced by society that not only will be helped by TKN but also ministries and agencies,” she told reporters at the Jelajah Kasih PSSS programme here yesterday that was officiated by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

The programme was held in conjunction with Kembara Kasih KPWKM 2025, involving two main zones in Sabah - Zone 1 (Tuaran, Papar and Penampang) and Zone 2 (Lahad Datu, Kunak and Tawau).

On Jelajah Kasih PSSS, Nordina said over 2,000 psychosocial cases were recorded throughout the three days it was held in Sabah, including cost of living issues, work related problems, as well as family and abuse issues.

“When we receive cases like these, YKN plays its role to bring them to the related ministry or agency, but if it involves family issues, YKN will refer to the National Population and Family Development Board,” she said.

The local tagline ‘sa dengar, sa tulung bah’ (I listen, I help) displayed on the PSSS bus boosts the confidence of locals to meet with counsellors to express their burdens, she said, adding that the response has been so welcoming that the PSSS counter was the focal point throughout the event.

“We hope that the two PSSS buses can reach more people not only in the towns but also rural areas,” she said, adding that the buses will be brought to an area depending on the situation at hand.

The buses have special counselling rooms for those meeting the counsellors so that they can talk about their problems calmly and comfortably. — Bernama