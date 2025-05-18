KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Police have recorded statements from Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh's three children to assist in investigations into her disappearance, Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed today.

He said the children, who are currently in Singapore, gave their statements at a police station in Woodlands yesterday.

Rusdi added that a statement from a family friend was also recorded.

“Their statements would assist in our ongoing investigations, particularly regarding Ling's movements and whereabouts in the days leading up to her disappearance, as she had been in contact with them,” he told reporters at a community outreach programme at PPR Desa Rejang in Wangsa Maju here.

To date, Rusdi said a total of 42 individuals have had their statements recorded in relation to the case.

Commenting on the arrest of Ling's husband, Rusdi said it was made following the latest developments in the investigation.

However, he declined to disclose details about the new lead.

Ling's husband was arrested on May 15 and is currently out on police bail after the court rejected a police application for a remand order.

On April 9, Ling was reportedly on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters to assist in a money laundering investigation but vanished after her e-hailing ride was intercepted by several unidentified individuals in multiple vehicles.

Her lawyer lodged a police report the same day after she failed to show up at the MACC headquarters.

To date, no ransom demand has been made in connection with Ling’s disappearance.