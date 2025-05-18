KUCHING, May 18 — A 25-year-old foreign woman was found dead after falling from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Jalan Daya near Kampung Bintawa here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 8.21pm and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a foreign woman had fallen from the 12th floor to the first floor of the apartment building.

“The firefighters team then used a stretcher to lift the deceased’s body for preliminary investigation by the paramedics and the police,” it said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had been living in a unit on the 12th floor.

The body was later transported to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post-mortem. — The Borneo Post

