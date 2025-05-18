KUCHING, May 18 — Sarawakian workers who wish to pursue full-time undergraduate studies will have the opportunity to do so next year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the Sarawak government will fully sponsor higher education for eligible Sarawakians who choose to enrol in state-owned higher learning institutions as part of its broader goal to strengthen human capital through lifelong learning.

“We are serious about building our talent pool, which is why we are investing in free higher education for our people starting in 2026.

“I am not making empty promises. I have already secured the funds for this initiative and the Sarawak government will pay for the education.

“All you need to do is just focus on studying to upgrade your skills,” he said when officiating the Sarawak-level Workers’ Day celebration at Hikmah Exchange Convention Centre here today.

In addition to providing free tertiary education to students starting next year, Abang Johari said the state government has decided to allow working individuals or those who have been previously in the workforce to return for full-time studies.

The state-owned higher learning institutions in Sarawak are Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Curtin University Malaysia, University of Technology Sarawak, i-CATS University College and Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak.

Later at a press conference, the Premier explained that financial support will be provided as long as the applicants meet the basic eligibility criteria namely that they must hold the ‘K’ status in their MyKad to prove that they are Sarawakians, be enrolled as full-time students, and are accepted to pursue their studies at the higher-learning institution.

“Yes, the education will be completely free. As long as the applicant is accepted by the university and registered as a full-time student, we will cover the costs.

“There is no age limit. Even if you are 60 years old, you can still apply, as long as you have the ‘K’ status,” he confirmed.

He, however, noted that this initiative does not extend to those who wish to pursue Distance Learning (PJJ).

“PJJ is not covered. It must be full-time studies. If you are working and wish to study part-time through PJJ, it will not be covered.

“We are focusing on those who wish to commit to studying full-time,” he stressed.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary State Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii. — The Borneo Post