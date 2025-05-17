GEORGE TOWN, May 17 —A 55-year-old factory engineer lost RM300,000 after falling for a fake online investment scheme promoted through Facebook.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the victim reported the scam yesterday, claiming he was tricked by a syndicate known as NBMAX.

“In early April, the victim saw a Facebook ad offering high returns through a stock trading investment. He contacted a woman via WhatsApp who convinced him to join.

“He was told to download the NBMAX app, register as a member, and start investing,” Hamzah said in a statement today.

The victim then made seven money transfers to an account under the name NB Management Sdn Bhd.

However, when he tried to deposit another RM52,800 at a bank counter, staff stopped the transaction and alerted him that he may have been scammed.

The man then lodged a police report. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama