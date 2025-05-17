KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (FINAS) has held a bilateral discussion with an Indonesian delegation led by Indonesian Deputy Ministry of Culture Giring Ganesha, in conjunction with the Marché du Film (MDF) 2025 in Cannes, France.

FINAS posted on Instagram that the discussion focused on collaborative Malay-language film productions to showcase Eastern cultures and values on the international stage.

In addition, the session also emphasised efforts to strengthen the animation ecosystem through collaborative content development between both countries.

“Hopefully, this initiative can make Malaysia and Indonesia as regional leaders in creative content that is competitive globally,” it added.

Also present at the discussion were the Republic of Indonesia Ministry of Culture director-general Ahmad Mahendra as well as renowned Indonesian actors like Christine Hakim, Chelsea Islan, Iko Uwais and Reza Rahadian. — Bernama