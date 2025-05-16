GEORGE TOWN, May 16 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a dredger ship suspected of carrying an excessive load of sand in the waters of Pulau Rimau, here yesterday.

Penang Maritime Director, Maritime Captain Razali Kasim, said the ship, manned by 18 foreign crew members from Indonesia and China, aged between 30 and 62, was detained about 1.4 nautical miles south of Pulau Rimau by a team of patrol members in an Integrated Operation at 2.45 pm.

During checks conducted on the crew members, some of them failed to produce valid identification documents and are suspected of having committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“Following that, two crew members aged 31 and 57, taken to the Penang Maritime Office for further investigation under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952,” he said in a statement today.

He said the operation also involved the Malaysian Immigration Department, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Malaysian Maritime Department (JLM) and the Department of the Director General of Lands and Mines (JKPTG). — Bernama