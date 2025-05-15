BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 15 — A private sector woman clerk lost RM465,200 after falling victim to a syndicate offering a non-existent online investment scheme known as “KLSEC” recently.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Seberang Perai Tengah Police Headquarters received a report from the 47-year-old woman regarding the scam yesterday.

“In March, she came across a share investment advertisement on Facebook and contacted a woman via WhatsApp before being told to download the ‘KLSEC’ application and registering herself as a member to carry out investment activities.

“The clerk was promised profits of up to 60 per cent within a short period and she made 14 cash transactions into three different bank accounts involving a total of RM465,200,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said the woman clerk became suspicious when she failed to withdraw the profits shown on the application and was instead told to make more investments if she wanted to make the withdrawal.

He said the case is being investigated under section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama