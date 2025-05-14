KULIM, May 14 — The Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel, Constable Akmal Wafi Annuar, who was killed in Tuesday’s crash in Teluk Intan, was laid to rest at the Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Mosque cemetery in Sungai Limau, Lunas, this morning.

Kulim Police chief Supt Zulkifli Azizan attended the funeral along with a team of FRU personnel and Akmal Wafi’s family members and friends.

The funeral was conducted according to Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) funeral honours. Zulkifli also presented the national flag to Akmal Wafi’s father, Annuar Yusof.

The remains of the 28-year-old constable arrived at his family’s residence in Lunas at 6.30 am today and were brought to the Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Mosque for funeral prayers led by Imam Shahril Adzhar Abu Samah.

Akmal Wafi was one of the nine FRU Unit 5 members who perished in the fatal crash involving the FRU truck and a gravel-laden lorry at Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the entire family is coming to terms with the tragic passing of Akmal Wafi, remembering him not only as a dedicated officer but as a hero to his loved ones.

“He had only recently joined FRU Unit 5 earlier this year, after completing his training late last year. We accept his passing with a heavy heart...though his service was short, the honour and respect shown to him were immense. We are proud of him. Today, I see him as our family’s hero,” he said.

Recalling his son’s final days, Annuar shared that Akmal Wafi, the eldest of five siblings, showed no unusual behaviour prior to his deployment.

However, before heading into the operation, he had a light-hearted video call with his sister, Wardina, expressing excitement about an upcoming break and plans to return home on Tuesday.

“He joked and asked his sister to pick him up from Ipoh. I was told he had applied for a two-day leave. He was really happy about getting the leave, and even more so that his motorcycle had finally been repaired. But instead of coming home for a short holiday, he came home for good,” Annuar said, visibly holding back tears.

Annuar also expressed gratitude for the smooth funeral process and extended heartfelt thanks to PDRM and FRU Unit 5 for their unwavering support during this difficult time. — Bernama