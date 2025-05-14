JOHOR BARU, May 14 — Johor will start distributing subsidised packet cooking oil by zones starting tomorrow, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Senator Fuziah Salleh.

She said the move is to ensure that the distribution of packet cooking oil in Johor can be distributed in a more comprehensive way to all consumers.

“This involves 3,112 metric tonnes of cooking oil packets from 19 packaging companies to 17 retailers.

“The cooking oil packet distribution period according to zones will continue until the end of this year to gauge the method’s effectiveness in Johor,” she said to reporters after conducting a working visit at Jelapang Emas Ventures Sdn Bhd in Jalan Kempas Lama here today.

Fuziah said the move was also to ensure that there will be no areas in the state that are cut off from cooking oil supply.

She said inconsistent distribution methods had previously caused supply disruptions in several areas.

“Now packaging companies are required to regularly send supplies to retailers through the designated zones.

“This is to overcome the problem of supply cuts, especially in remote areas,” she said.

Fuziah said the zoning distribution system had so far been implemented in several other states, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Previously, repackers (packaging companies) did not coordinate the distribution areas efficiently, so some places were without cooking oil packet supply,” she said.

Fuziah cited past issues in the Mersing district, where occasional reports indicated disruptions in the supply of packet cooking oil.

“When we received the complaints and reviewed, we found that Mersing was getting its cooking oil packet supply from Kuantan in Pahang.

“So by distributing according to zones, we can ensure that the cooking oil packets will be sent directly to the retailers (point-of-sale locations),” she explained.

Fuziah added that the government still maintains a quota of subsidised cooking oil of 60,000 metric tonnes every month, involving 330 packaging companies nationwide.