SEBERANG PERAI, May 14 — Former Penang deputy chief minister II P.Ramasamy has claimed trial to 17 counts of criminal breach of trust charges at the Sessions Court in Butterworth here.

He was charged with criminal breach of trust involving a total sum of RM859,131.29 in his capacity as the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB) chairman at that time.

Ramasamy was alleged to have misused the property entrusted to him by PHEB to make payments totalling RM779,131.29 through cheques and telegraphic transfers for the purchase of gold for PHEB without the approval of the PHEB board of directors.

This occurred on 13 separate occasions between 2019 and 2023.

He was also charged with criminal breach of trust by making payments totalling RM65,000 between 2020 and 2021 from PHEB to two individuals on different occasions as medical aid without the approval of the PHEB board of directors.

Finally, he was charged with dishonestly making payments totalling RM15,000 to two individuals on different occasions as education aid without the approval of the PHEB board of directors.

Ramasamy was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust that carries a jail term of not less than two years and not more than 20 years and with whipping.

He shall also be liable to a fine, if convicted.

Shamsher Singh Thind, who represented Ramasamy, asked for a lower bail sum. He said Ramasamy was not a flight risk and had cooperated in full throughout the investigations by MACC.

He said the offence was a non-bailable offence but asked that Ramasamy be allowed bail as he will comply with the bail conditions and surrender his passport to the court.

Sessions court judge Zulhazmi Abdullah allowed total bail of RM78,000 in two sureties for all 17 charges.

He also ordered Ramasamy to surrender his passport and to report to the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) once a month.

Noor Azura Zulkiflee and Nurnanajimatul Idayu Mohd Azuyar prosecuted the case.

Zulhazmi set July 15 for mention of the case.



