KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 – A man was reportedly sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined RM12,000 by the Magistrates’ Court here today after pleading guilty to reckless driving that seriously injured two motorcyclists on the PLUS Highway.

Free Malaysia Today reported that K Darmaraju, 32, admitted to driving recklessly under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ jail and a fine between RM5,000 and RM15,000.

“He has promised not to repeat this mistake,” his lawyer S Vinesh was quoted telling the court, adding that his client regretted the incident and had apologised to the victims.

Vinesh pleaded for leniency, citing Darmaraju’s RM2,500 monthly income as a salesman, his recent marriage, and his financial responsibility for his elderly parents.

The crash took place around 2.30pm on May 10 before the city-bound Jalan Duta toll plaza when Darmaraju’s vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying a middle-aged couple from behind.

The victims, who were riding in the left lane, suffered serious injuries including bone fractures; the pillion rider sustained head trauma, a broken ankle, and a fractured rib.

Darmaraju fled the scene after the collision and was arrested on May 11.

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni ordered the 30-day sentence to begin from the date of arrest, and ruled that Darmaraju would serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

In addition to the prison sentence and fine, the court disqualified Darmaraju from holding a driving licence for five years.

The lawyer also informed the court that Darmaraju’s father was scheduled for an upcoming eye surgery, further highlighting the family’s dependence on him.

The prosecution did not oppose the defence’s plea but stressed the severity of the injuries and the accused’s failure to stop after the incident.