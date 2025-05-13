TURIN (Italy), May 13 — Malaysia is expected to receive its first Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) from Italian aerospace, defence and security company Leonardo by the end of 2026, with the second aircraft scheduled for delivery three months later, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said both aircraft are part of a procurement deal worth nearly RM900 million, finalised in 2023 to strengthen the country’s defence and maritime surveillance capabilities.

“As a maritime nation, Malaysia must have assets like these aircraft to carry out patrols. They will be equipped with state-of-the-art systems.

“More importantly, the aircraft will be fitted with anti-submarine systems, enabling them to respond to related activities,” he said during a working visit to Leonardo’s facility here on Monday.

Also present were Malaysia’s Ambassador to Italy, San Marino and Kosovo, Datuk Zahid Rastam, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Goriman Khan, Defence Ministry deputy secretary-general (policy) Mohd Yani Daud and Leonardo Aeronautics Division managing director Stefano Bortoli.

Mohamed Khaled said the aircraft, whose airframe is built in Toulouse, France, will be outfitted with advanced systems including anti-surface warfare (ASuW) and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities before delivery to Malaysia.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin speaks to the media after conducting an industrial visit to the facility of Italian defence company Leonardo.in Turin May 13, 2025. — Bernama pic

He described the procurement as a strategic investment to enhance the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) readiness in addressing regional security challenges, particularly in the increasingly complex South China Sea.

“We know the South China Sea presents its own unique challenges, with rising tensions and conflicts, so these acquisitions will greatly aid the country.

“As of now, project progress has exceeded 60 per cent and remains on schedule. We are satisfied with the ongoing work carried out by Leonardo,” he said.

The MPA procurement is part of the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) acquisition plan outlined under its Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP 55), which envisions the acquisition of six MPAs in phases.

The MPAs to be received by the RMAF are designated as P-72M and are based on the widely used commercial ATR 72-600 aircraft, which is especially common in Southeast Asia.

The P-72M’s primary roles include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and electronic warfare missions.

Its secondary roles include search and rescue operations, surveillance of Malaysia’s maritime zones, joint operations with MAF units, and inter-agency enforcement with other government and security bodies. — Bernama