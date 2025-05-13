KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The decision on whether Malaysia will get an additional quota of haj pilgrims from the Government of Saudi Arabia is expected to be known by the end of this month, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said, so far, he has yet to receive any response on the matter from Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfig Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

“We are not sure how many (additional quotas) we will get because it also depends on the policy that the Saudi Arabian Government will use this year.

“If the policy is tightened because they want to control the number of pilgrims entering the mosques, just like during the COVID-19 era, then the quota may be limited,” he told reporters when asked after launching the Management Restructuring of the Baitulmal Skills Institutions under the Kuala Lumpur Baitulmal Professional College, here today.

Prior to this, Tabung Haji announced that Malaysia had submitted an official application to Saudi Arabia to obtain an additional quota of 10,000 pilgrims.

For this year’s haj season, the quota set for Malaysia is 31,600 pilgrims. — Bernama