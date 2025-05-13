KUCHING, May 13 — A paddy farmer from Serian who sexually assaulted his six-year-old daughter using his fingers was sentenced by the Sessions’ Court here today to 20 years’ imprisonment and 10 strokes of the cane.

Judge Iris Awen Jon imposed the sentence on the 34-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 377CA of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of between five and 30 years, as well as caning upon conviction.

Iris ordered the prison sentence to take effect immediately.

In delivering the sentence, Iris considered several factors, including the accused’s guilty plea and mitigation; the facts of the case; the victim’s age; the relationship between the victim and the defendant; the severity of the offence; and public interest.

The offence was committed at a house in Serian on April 21.

According to facts of the case, the complainant, who is the accused’s wife, was changing their daughter’s clothes while the child slept.

Moments later, the victim appeared startled upon waking and did not behave normally.

Concerned by the victim’s condition, the complainant conducted a physical check and discovered redness around the child’s genital area.

The complainant suspected the child had been sexually assaulted and filed a police report, leading to a medical examination at Serian Hospital and further police action.

The accused was apprehended by police at a car park near a hotel in Serian around 7.30pm on April 23.

According to the police report, the victim had informed her mother that “Ada Daddy kacau saya pakai tangan (Daddy disturbed me with his hand),” while pointing towards her private area.

An examination by a clinical specialist from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Serian Hospital revealed a recent tear in the child’s hymen.

It is understood that the accused will also face charges in the Serian Magistrates’ Court under Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene materials on his mobile phone.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).