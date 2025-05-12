JOHOR BARU, May 12 – Wildlife officials have reportedly warned residents of Kampung Parit Gantong in Batu Pahat to remain alert during the current crocodile mating season, after three of the reptiles were captured in the area over the past week.

The Star quoted Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Aminuddin Jamin saying female crocodiles are particularly aggressive during this period as they come ashore to nest and guard their eggs.

“We believe that it is now the mating season for crocodiles. Normally, crocodiles will come up to the land near riverbanks to make their nest before laying their eggs.

“Female crocodiles are quite aggressive and protective of their eggs,” he reportedly said.

He also urged the public not to provoke the animals and to exercise caution, especially near riverbanks, as more crocodiles may appear as the mating season continues.

Aminuddin said the village’s proximity to Sungai Batu Pahat, a known crocodile habitat, is a key factor in the sightings.

“The crocodile that was captured last Wednesday was found some 200m away from Sungai Batu Pahat. It was caught not far from its nest. We believe that it was protecting its eggs,” he added.

“Crocodile attacks on humans are rare in Johor but it does not mean that the people should take things lightly,” Aminuddin warned.

Residents, especially fishermen, were advised to stay vigilant while working near the river.

The first crocodile, weighing 400kg, was spotted last Wednesday and caught by firefighters with help from villagers; all three reptiles have since been relocated far from human settlements.

Perhilitan said it is closely monitoring the area around the village and other locations along Sungai Batu Pahat.

Those who spot a crocodile are encouraged to report the sighting immediately to the authorities, including Perhilitan.



