MECCA, May 12 — A total of 11,396 Malaysian haj pilgrims have safely arrived in the Holy Land via 39 flights that departed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Malaysian Haj Delegation head Mohd Hisham Harun said that 5,253 pilgrims are currently in Madinah, while another 6,143 are in Makkah.

“So far, 39 flights have departed from Malaysia and landed at Madinah Airport. These flights are part of the 47 scheduled to arrive in Madinah.

“Insya-Allah, flights to Jeddah will begin on May 14, after which pilgrims will head straight to Makkah to perform their umrah ahead of the haj,” he said at the weekly press conference here today.

For this year’s haj season, the Saudi Arabian government has approved a quota of 31,600 for Malaysian pilgrims, who are scheduled to arrive in Madinah and Makkah in stages.

The first group (KT1), comprising 112 men and 141 women, arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah on April 29, while the final flight is scheduled for June 1.

According to Mohd Hisham, Malaysian pilgrims in Makkah have completed their umrah without any issue.

“In preparation for the wukuf in Arafah, Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has planned various programmes, including ibadah guidance sessions, to ensure pilgrims are physically and spiritually ready for the peak of the haj,” he said.

He added that, to date, 2,059 pilgrims have sought treatment at TH health centres, with the most common issues being respiratory-related illnesses such as coughs and colds, followed by dry skin due to the hot and dry weather.

He also advised upcoming pilgrims to perform light exercises during their flights to promote blood circulation and reduce the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a condition caused by blood clots that can affect internal organs. — Bernama