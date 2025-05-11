KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has expressed his readiness to step down from the Cabinet if he fails to retain his post as PKR deputy president in the party elections scheduled for May 24.

According to Astro Awani, he said the move would be a gesture of respect for the grassroots mandate.

Rafizi added that stepping away from ministerial responsibilities would allow him greater freedom to speak openly on various issues.

“Firstly, I would no longer carry the heavy burden of ministerial duties. Secondly, I would be happier — my hands and mouth would no longer be tied.

“As a member of the administration, I cannot openly voice disagreement — even, for instance, if I disagree with the appointment of (Tan Sri) Azam Baki as chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“If I speak out, it could create difficulties for the prime minister, as the appointment is at his discretion,” he reportedly said during the Yang Bakar Menteri: Yang Berhenti Menteri programme in Seri Kembangan last night.

He added that he would continue serving as Member of Parliament for Pandan even if he is no longer part of the Cabinet.

Rafizi also emphasised that the PKR election campaign would not undermine the stability of the unity government.

“I have spoken with my colleagues in government, including those from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Barisan Nasional, and assured them that this internal contest will not affect the administration.

“There will be no chaos, no disruption, and no threat to stability. If I lose, I will resign and return as an ordinary MP. I am also grateful — perhaps there is a silver lining,” he was quoted as saying.

Former Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has confirmed her candidacy for the PKR deputy presidency in the upcoming polls.