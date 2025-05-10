KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A total of 550 trainees will begin the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 Series 2/2025 tomorrow, undergoing 45 days of training until June 24.

The programme will see 200 female trainees stationed at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp here, while 350 male trainees will be based at the 505th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang.

The National Service Training Department (JLKN), in an April 22 statement, outlined that the curriculum comprises 70 per cent military basic training and 30 per cent nation-building components, covering physical, mental and civic development.

“Military modules include basic defence skills, national security policies, Madani Malaysia living principles and leadership training, while nation-building components focus on identity formation, patriotism and the strengthening of unity,” the department said.

This follows the successful completion of PLKN 3.0 Series 1/2025 by 116 trainees (73 male, 43 female) aged 18-25 at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Camp from Jan 12 to Feb 25.

Reinstated after a seven-year hiatus, the phased programme aims to cultivate patriotism, national unity and resilience among Malaysian youth through structured physical and mental training experiences.

Further enquiries can be directed to JLKN via its official website https://jlkn.mod.gov.my/, the Trainee Unit at 03-40133 613 / 03-40133 618, or by email at [email protected]. — Bernama