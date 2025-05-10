SUBANG JAYA, May 10 — Some residents affected by the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights claim they are still facing various challenges in securing compensation for their damaged homes and vehicles, more than a month after the incident.

Topaz Putra Heights Residents Association secretary, Lau Cheng Chew, said the residents were frustrated to find that insurance payouts were significantly lower than expected, despite the level of damage to their properties and vehicles due to intense heat exposure for nearly eight hours.

“Insurance assessors only conducted external inspections of the damage without considering the impact of prolonged heat on the internal structure of homes and vehicles. As a result, many residents are unable to carry out full repairs on their homes or receive fair compensation for their vehicles,” he told reporters after a public dialogue with residents today.

The session, which was held at Taman Putra Harmoni, was attended by representatives from 65 homes along Jalan 1/3E, Jalan 1/3F and Jalan 1/3G.

Lau also noted that around 30 residents who suffered injuries are now burdened by rising follow-up medical costs, particularly at private hospitals, adding to their stress.

“As of April 20, total medical bills have reached RM2.7 million. This is a growing concern as it could deplete the insurance coverage limits, making it harder for residents to seek treatment for other illnesses in the future,” Lau said.

He added that some residents have yet to receive the RM2,000 rental assistance promised by the government while waiting for their homes to be repaired by the original township developer, Sime Darby Property.

“The residents association is monitoring the matter and will bring the complaints to the relevant authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Farhan Ghani, a lawyer from REC Legal, said during a separate briefing session that around 200 affected residents are considering filing a class-action lawsuit against the parties responsible for the explosion and fire.

“Further briefing sessions will be held to provide residents with information on potential legal action,” he said.

The gas pipeline inferno on April 1 saw flames reaching over 30 metres high, with temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

Eighty-one homes were completely destroyed with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, another 81 were partially damaged, 57 were affected by heat but not burned, while 218 homes remained unscathed. — Bernama