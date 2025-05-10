KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Istana Negara, Series 1/25, held today, was conducted with full military tradition involving four officers and 79 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (1 RAMD).

The ceremony, which began at 9 am, also included two officers and 22 horsemen from the 21st Ceremonial Mounted Squadron (SIB) under the command of the 12th Brigade Headquarters.

The event began with the outgoing guards marching from the palace compound and taking their positions at the main gate, followed by the incoming guards taking their place opposite them.

This was followed by the handover of the regimental colours, symbolising the formal changeover between the outgoing and incoming palace guards. The ceremony was witnessed by 1 RAMD Commanding Officer, Colonel Mohd Fuad Md Ghazali and Commanding Officer of the SIB, Lieutenant Colonel Shahrul Azudin Maulod.

Speaking to reporters, Mohd Fuad said the ceremony not only involved a physical change of guards but also carried significant symbolic value in continuing Malaysia’s military heritage.

He said it reflected the identity of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) as a force prepared for the battlefield while also upholding national honour and tradition.

“Apart from being a symbol of respect for the Royal Institution, the Changing of the Guard Ceremony also attracts tourists from within and outside the country.

“The uniqueness of the ceremony, which combines military elements, culture, and Malay heritage, makes it one of the nation’s proud traditions. It also provides the public with a rare opportunity to witness the beauty of military customs not often seen by the general public,” he said.

Locals and tourists look on during the Changing of the Guard ceremony. — Bernama pic

Mohd Fuad added that the ATM is committed to preserving and honouring the ceremony as part of the national heritage. — Bernama